Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment BBNaija : Mercy And Tacha Fight, Gets Physical (Videos) -Nairaland

#1
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the reality show. He was evicted from the Pepper Dem edition of Big Brother 27. Friday 2019.

Recall that the organisers of the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show announced that ‘surprise eviction’ will begin from, Thursday, September 26th as against the regular Sunday night evictions. SleekGist Reports.

mercy.PNG

read more
 
[398]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top