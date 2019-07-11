One of the 2019 Big Brother Naija contestant Mike, is sure one lucky man as his wife, Perri, has taken to social media to celebrate him today being his birthday.
The proud wife shared a photo of her man on IG and wished him a happy birthday with some messages....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Lhnwc4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The proud wife shared a photo of her man on IG and wished him a happy birthday with some messages....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Lhnwc4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]