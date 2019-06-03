Entertainment #BBNAIJA: Reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija Announces Its Premier Date For 2019 – Information Nigeria

The Organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), announced on Monday that the most anticipated reality TV show will premier its 4 season on June 30th 2019.

The season 4th is tagged “Forget Wahala” and will premiere on Sunday, 30th of June 2019 across all DSTV packages on channel 198 and …



