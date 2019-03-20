Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omololu Adetokunbo Shomuyiwa, simply known as Lolu caused major stir during the BBNaija reunion show today.
The television reality star kept on saying he has questions for Cee-C and Tobi.....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ufZ93R
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The television reality star kept on saying he has questions for Cee-C and Tobi.....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ufZ93R
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]