Entertainment BBNaija Reunion: Details of Ahneeka, Ifuennada ‘fight’ on ‘DoubleWahala reloaded’ [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A fight almost broke out on Monday night during the ‘DoubleWahalaReloaded’ BBNaija show between Ahneeka and Ifuennada.

Ahneeka had during Monday show with Ebuka confronted Ifuennada accusing her of sabotaging her relationship with Angel, amongst other issues. ....


via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uuaAF2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top