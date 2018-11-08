Entertainment BBNaija Star, Khloe Cries Out After She Was Denied UK, US and Canada Visa Without Refund – Naijaloaded

#1
The heartbreak that comes with visa denial is quite unmatched and former BBNaija housemate, Khloe, seems to have gotten her fill of it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star called out foreign embassies for what she described as exploitation. According to …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2yYb1Ku

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top