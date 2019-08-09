JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment BBNaija: Tacha hits Joe in new fight after being provoked by him (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Tacha and Joe had a heated argument which led to name calling and almost turned physical before other housemates intervened.

Joe had teased Tacha after his team won today’s task but she wasn’t having any of that and it led to a session of verbal abuses. Joe pushed the button further …


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YSQPrx

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top