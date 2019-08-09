Tacha and Joe had a heated argument which led to name calling and almost turned physical before other housemates intervened.
Joe had teased Tacha after his team won today’s task but she wasn’t having any of that and it led to a session of verbal abuses. Joe pushed the button further …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YSQPrx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Joe had teased Tacha after his team won today’s task but she wasn’t having any of that and it led to a session of verbal abuses. Joe pushed the button further …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YSQPrx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 40.6 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[44]