Tacha turned up the heat in the Big Brother Naija house today by channeling a semi-naked side and covering her boobs with tapes.
The Port-Harcourt first daughter cooked and served everyone in a see-through dress as she celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, King Ladi, who is not part of the …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZvvULP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Port-Harcourt first daughter cooked and served everyone in a see-through dress as she celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, King Ladi, who is not part of the …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZvvULP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 29.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[33]