JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro BBNaija: Watch video of Sky News UK Presenters discussing Khafi's sex in the Big Brother house as she faces sack from MET police - Linda Ikejis Blog

#1
Report of Khafi Kareem having sex on Big Brother house with Gedoni seems to be a trending issue in the UK as Sky News presenters were spotted discussing it amid report of her getting sacked.

The reality show star joined MET Police as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years. Khafi was also once a 'poster girl' for the promotion of female and black staff. LIB however reported that Scotland Yard said it did not granted Ms Kareem's request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out.

khafi2.PNG


read more
 
[215]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top