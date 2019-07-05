Report of Khafi Kareem having sex on Big Brother house with Gedoni seems to be a trending issue in the UK as Sky News presenters were spotted discussing it amid report of her getting sacked.The reality show star joined MET Police as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years. Khafi was also once a 'poster girl' for the promotion of female and black staff. LIB however reported that Scotland Yard said it did not granted Ms Kareem's request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out.