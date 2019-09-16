Entertainment BBNaija2019: Mike Changes Room, Moves To Bed Next To Tacha (Video) – Naijaloaded

#1
Prior to her exit from the reality show, Khafi was the closest to Tacha after they both shared the Head of House (HoH) luxury room.

The pair also had their beds together in the same room. Seeing as Khafi’s bed space was vacant, …

mike.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/34N7ME7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top