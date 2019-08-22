JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment #BBNaija2019: Pepper Dem Housemates Campaign For Votes For Others Up For Eviction – TobiVibes

#1
Last night during the diary sessions, Big Brother asked the housemates to campaign for votes from viewers on behalf of the housemates put up for eviction. The campaign was supposed to be an act of kindness.

Each housemate was to pick one of the housemates up for eviction and campaign on …

bigbrother.JPG

via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2ZeyuFN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top