Former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemates had a reunion where they were asked several questions about their time in the house .
In a teaser, Khloe who used to be close to Leo said “Leo and I can never be friends. I can’t be friends with a snake”. When …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2ULyck7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a teaser, Khloe who used to be close to Leo said “Leo and I can never be friends. I can’t be friends with a snake”. When …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2ULyck7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]