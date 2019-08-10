JustForex Trading - Start Now

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has warned residents of Abuja to prepare for flood. Abbas Idriss, director-general of FEMA, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday. He said the areas prone to flood are Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje, Airport road and Gwagwalada. Idriss said flooding is …

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2GYx1ZO

