The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has confirmed Nigerian referee, Jelili Ogunmuyiwa, as one of the 24 referees selected to officiate at the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.Ogunmuyiwa was picked alongside Tunisia’s Issam Bousbih and Said Hachim from Madagascar as Africa’s representatives at this year’s tournament.The 38-year-old who also officiates at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will be attending his third FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.He was at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups in Italy and Portugal.