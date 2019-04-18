3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos | N1,000,000 per year
3 Bed Flat & Apartment for Rent in Ajah, Lagos

Important Features
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Rooms: 3, Toilets: 4, Serviced, Access Gate, Balcony, Fence, Built In Cupboards, Guest Toilet, Kitchen

Property To Rent Beautiful Property With Good Title For Lease, Greater Portharcourt Region, Close To Eleme Junction , Rivers - Nigeria property centre

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top