Vacancy Beit Trust Medical Bursaries & Surgical Scholarships 2020 -Naijabizcom

#1
Applications are currently invited for the Beit Trust Medical Bursaries & Surgical Scholarship Program which will be awarded to Africans who are looking for a scholarship and way to finance their education.

The trust offers annually a substantial number of bursaries intended to assist a range of students …

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/35MjNcX

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top