Mr Trump announced in a tweet that Mr Sessions would be temporarily replaced by his own chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker.
The president has repeatedly criticised Mr Sessions, a former Republican senator and early supporter of Mr Trump's longshot candidacy....
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2zBonvS
Get more World News
The president has repeatedly criticised Mr Sessions, a former Republican senator and early supporter of Mr Trump's longshot candidacy....
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2zBonvS
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]