Sports Belgium-based Super Eagles midfielder is bereaved after his mother dies in her sleep – Naija.ng

Super Eagles midfielder, Uche Henry Agbo has lost his mother who died in her sleep in Enugu.

According to a Brila FM report quoting family sources, the Standard Liege of Belgium ace is presently in the Coal-City after the receiving the sad news of his mum’s demise....



