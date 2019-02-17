She claimed her boyfriend The Weeknd’s birthday is her ‘favorite day of the year’.
And Bella Hadid sure did step it up to celebrate her man turning 29 on Friday night. The 22-year-old model braved the New York City cold, stepping …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2DPqqyn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And Bella Hadid sure did step it up to celebrate her man turning 29 on Friday night. The 22-year-old model braved the New York City cold, stepping …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2DPqqyn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]