Politics Ben Bruce Blames Police, DSS Over Ministers Without NYSC Certificates – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian Senator representing Bayelsa East in the red chamber, Ben Bruce has disclosed why Ministers without NYSC certificates pass through the National Assembly without getting busted.

According to Senator Ben Bruce, they screen Ministers without NYSC certificates based in information provided …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Dk1vGf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top