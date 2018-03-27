Submit Post Advertise

Bendel Insurance project will galvanise other clubs, says Dudu-Orumen – The Guardian...

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by ese, Mar 27, 2018 at 7:13 AM. Views count: 7

Tags:
  1. ese

    ese Administrator

    A high level member of the Bendel Insurance project, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen has reiterated that the ongoing work to re-launch the famous Edo State owned club is highly commendable.

    The experienced attorney and sports consultant, who spoke in Lagos, is very confident that the club would not fizzle out of the national scene again but would grow to become a real model for other teams to follow.

    Frank-Momoh-4-09-07-16.jpg

    Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2GuAJev

    ---------------
    Get More Nigeria Sports News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 27, 2018 at 7:27 AM
    ese, Mar 27, 2018 at 7:13 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Bendel Insurance project
    1. ese
      Sports

      Tiger Woods: American shoots level-par round at Farmers Insurance Open – BBC Sport

      ese, Jan 26, 2018, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      62
      ese
      Jan 26, 2018
    2. Lequte
      Sports

      Shame: Messy Revelations in N4.6bn Budgeted for Capital Projects by Sports Ministry

      Lequte, Aug 13, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      669
      Lequte
      Aug 13, 2016
    3. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Basketball: Professional Basketball Players Must Be Insured And Educated; Ugboaja Laments

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Aug 15, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      737
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Aug 15, 2015
    4. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Osaze Odemwingie donates N1million to Bendel Insurance

      Chris Maduewesi, Apr 21, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,031
      Chris Maduewesi
      Apr 21, 2014
    5. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      National Youth Games Committee to insure athletes during games during

      Chris Maduewesi, Dec 5, 2013, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      332
      Chris Maduewesi
      Dec 5, 2013

    Trending Posts

    “This is not called double wahala, this is called I have connection” Gifty Powers reacts to...
    “This is not called double wahala, this is called I have connection” Gifty Powers reacts to...
    ese Mar 26, 2018 at 2:32 PM 0 comments
    DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian, Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement – INFORMATION NIGERIA
    DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian, Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement – INFORMATION NIGERIA
    ese Mar 26, 2018 at 10:02 AM 0 comments
    Herdsman Caught Having Sex With One Of His Cows, Today, In Kubwa, Abuja (Graphic) - Instablog9ja
    Herdsman Caught Having Sex With One Of His Cows, Today, In Kubwa, Abuja (Graphic) - Instablog9ja
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 8:02 PM 0 comments
    Woe Unto Anybody Who Marries Tboss Or Any Of My Children - Tboss' Dad Curses
    Woe Unto Anybody Who Marries Tboss Or Any Of My Children - Tboss' Dad Curses
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 2:05 PM 0 comments
    Kiss Daniel And Chidinma Take Their Rehearsals To The Bedroom [PHOTO] - Nairaland
    Kiss Daniel And Chidinma Take Their Rehearsals To The Bedroom [PHOTO] - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 26, 2018 at 9:41 AM 0 comments

    Comments