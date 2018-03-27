Bendel Insurance project will galvanise other clubs, says Dudu-Orumen – The Guardian...

A high level member of the Bendel Insurance project, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen has reiterated that the ongoing work to re-launch the famous Edo State owned club is highly commendable.
The experienced attorney and sports consultant, who spoke in Lagos, is very confident that the club would not fizzle out of the national scene again but would grow to become a real model for other teams to follow.
