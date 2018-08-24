An 11-year-old old Beninese boy subjected to slavery and tortured has been rescued from a woman in Lagos.
The victim identified as Tunde was said …
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2LnNvKv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The victim identified as Tunde was said …
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2LnNvKv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[116]