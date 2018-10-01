Metro Benson-Idahosa Decries Trafficking Rate In Nigeria – Channels Television

#1
The Founder of Pathfinders Justice Initiative, Evon Benson-Idahosa, has expressed her dismay over the high rate of trafficking of persons from the country.

Speaking at The Platform in Lagos, a programme organised by the Covenant Christian Centre yearly to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence, she said Nigeria is considered …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2RcGno9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top