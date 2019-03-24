Comfort Dooshima, the Gboko Local Government Collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been shot by unknown gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
The University of Agriculture professor was on her way to the INEC headquarters in Makurdi to present results from the local …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2YjW8NR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The University of Agriculture professor was on her way to the INEC headquarters in Makurdi to present results from the local …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2YjW8NR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]