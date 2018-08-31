Two Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship aspirants- Prof Eugene Aliegba and John Tion-have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in West Local Government Area of Benue State.
The aspirants and their supporters defected at a ceremony in Naka, the headquarters the local government. Aliegba said he joined …
