Politics Benue REC confirms attack on INEC convoy on Gboko-Makurdi road – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue, Nentawe Yilwatda, has confirmed the attack on the commission’s convoy on Gboko-Makurdi road by unknown gunmen on Saturday night.

Mr Yilwatda told journalists in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC headquarters Makurdi, that the Returning Officer for …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TZx6nV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top