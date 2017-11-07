Submit Post Advertise

Metro Benue University May Be Named After David Mark - Saraki

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 7, 2017 at 1:07 PM.

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has hinted that the proposed Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, might be named after his predecessor, Senator David Mark.

    Saraki dropped the hint at the public hearing on the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (Establisment) Bill 2017 held in Abuja on Monday.

    The bill was sponsored by Mark.

    The Senate President, who was represented at the the event by the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, said there had been calls for naming the yet-to-be-established institution after Mark.

    Saraki said, “I must also thank the esteemed sponsor of the bill, my predecessor and former President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator David Mark, for his vision and steadfastness. He has spared no effort in promoting the bill and canvassing for the establishment of FUHSO.

    david mark.JPG

    “His focus on this goal is, no doubt, a measure of his commitment to alleviating the huge shortfall in the education and training of critical personnel in the nation’s health sector – and to the people of Benue-South, who the distinguished senator represents.

    “Indeed, I understand there is now a clamour in some quarters, as well as among some of my distinguished colleagues, to rename the university, upon its establishment, after Senator Mark – and the reason is understandable, when we consider the passion with which he has prosecuted the cause of the proposed institution.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 7, 2017 at 1:07 PM
