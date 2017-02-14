A soldier has been killed in Oleigada Ikolo community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State during a fight involving some youths of the local government and soldiers. File photo Eyewitness account said that soldiers at the Oweto Bridge, a boundary between Nasarawa and Benue states, stormed the neighbouring Oleigada Ikolo village when they heard gunshots coming from the village. It was gathered that the soldiers stormed the village to ascertain the cause of the gunshots. It was further learnt that when the soldiers got to the village, a burial ceremony was taking place and the gunshots were part of the funeral rites. The eyewitness told Punch that when the soldiers stormed the area, they saw one of the youths with a locally made gun and an argument ensued between them. The source disclosed that the soldiers allegedly shot at the leader of the youths but that the bullets could not penetrate his body. Subsequently, the irate youths were said to go on the rampage, shooting to death one soldier while two others were critically injured. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, confirmed the attack during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, on Monday. He said, “At a time we are making peace in the troubled Agatu communities, some irate youths, who were at a burial, on Saturday, attacked and killed one soldier while two others were seriously injured. They also snatched their rifles.” The governor said the rifles were, however, recovered on Sunday “through the efforts of the commandant”, even as he tasked the elders and stakeholders of the community to ensure the arrest of the youths.