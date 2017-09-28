Submit Post Advertise

Benue Youths Stone 2 Men to Death For Stealing a Motorcycle

    Two young men have been stoned to death by a horde of angry youths at the Aliede area of Benue State because they allegedly stole a motorcycle.

    One of the victims was identified as Labister, a native of Tiv, the identity of his accomplice is unknown. Reports say they were caught with the stolen motorcycle and then stoned to death.

    Efforts by the community elders to rescue them and hand them over to the police were futile. The mob insisted on killing them so it could serve as a deterrent to others.
     

