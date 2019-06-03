Switzerland has asked an international court to order Nigeria to release a Swiss-flagged oil tanker, its cargo and crew, that have been detained off Port Harcourt for the past 16 months.
The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement sent....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2wxAwk6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement sent....
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2wxAwk6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]