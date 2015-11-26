BEST HOME REMEDIES FOR SORE THROAT

Recurrent sore throat is caused mainly by viruses and bacteria that get into the upper respiratory tract. In is highly contagious and it is contacted via respiratory droplets of an infected person. Sore throat gives a burning, itchy and scratching sensation of the throat. Sore throat caused by viruses is usually self limiting and most of the home remedies target this group. Generally, symptoms of sore throat are cough, itchy and burning throat sensation, difficulty in swallowing, nasal discharge and congestion. The tonsils which are a group of round lymphatic organs found in the throat are enlarged and this accounts for the difficulty in swallowing. The causative agent for your sore throat can be identified but only by microbiological culture from a swab specimen taken from the throat.Numerous home remedies are available for relieve of symptoms caused by sore throat.1. Warm water gaggle with salt provides a soothing relief for sore throat. Salted water is hypertonic in nature (concentration greater than that of the organisms). By diffusion, water is extract from the bacteria (movement of water from a region of low concentration to that of a higher salt concentration) making the organism devoid of water and thus shrinkage and subsequently death of the organism. Add about 2g of salt in a glass of warm water for a gaggle. It is advisable that you gaggle for about 5 minutes 4-6 times daily.2. Honey has been known as a potent soothing and healing agent especially when there is an inflammation of the mucosa or the skin. Honey coats the inflamed throat, provides nutrient for the regeneration of the damaged throat epithelium and it is also a potent antibacterial agent because it neutralizes the viruses and bacteria implicated in causing sore throat.3. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Vitamin C helps by promoting the healing of the mucosa of the throat, it also helps in boosting the immune system to fight the organism.4. Marshmallow roots contain natural mucilage which has a neutralizing effect on the viruses and bacteria. To prepare the drink, put about 2 tea spoonful of the herb in a glass of water and stirred, then sieve to get out the juice.5. Zinc lozenges are important immunological boosters. It aids in the healing of the epithelial cells of the throat.6. Quit smoking as it irritates the throat causing addition injury to the delicate lining of the throat. Smoking also destroys the natural protective mechanism found in the throat by destroying the ciliated hair in the throat and the glands that secretes IgA containing mucus.7. Antibiotics are also very effective in the treatment of sore throat especially for sore throat caused by bacteria. If after taking OTC antibiotics for about a week without any improvement, it is advisable to consult your physician for a possible throat swab culture for proper identification of the causing organism.8. Boost your immune system by eating fruits and vegetables, natural flavonoids.9. Chewing sugar free gum can also ameliorate the burning sensation caused by sore throat. Chewing gum increases the secretion of alkaline saliva which helps in soothing the sore throat.