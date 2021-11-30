siteadmin
For a country of well over 200 million people, Nigeria doesn’t offer many land-based casino options. It currently features six brick-and-mortar casinos—approximately one for every 33 million residents. That said, you might find it inconvenient traveling to the nearest land-based Nigerian casino.
Luckily, many online casinos serve this country. You can play at these casino sites from anywhere in Nigeria via a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The only catch is that, with so much variety, you’ll have trouble picking the best of the best. The following guide helps out in this regard by discussing the top rated online casinos in Nigeria.
1. Las Atlantis Casino
Las Atlantis immediately draws attention through its massive welcome bonus. It offers a 280% match bonus worth up to $14,000 to new players. Beyond the welcome bonus, this casino features a number of promotions. It provides free spins and slots deposit bonuses on a consistent basis.
Las Atlantis Casino also has a solid game selection. It offers top slots from Real Time Gaming, such as Bubble Bubble 3, Egyptian Gold, Lucky Catch, and Princess Warrior. It boasts a nice variety of table games too. Blackjack, Caribbean hold’em, craps, French roulette, three-card rummy, and tri-card poker are all available here.
The theme provides yet one more aspect to like about Las Atlantis. It explores the fabled Lost City of Atlantis by showcasing a bustling, underwater city. If you value an online casino’s atmosphere, then you’ll appreciate what Las Atlantis offers in this department.
2. Wild Casino
This casino stands out thanks to a large game selection. Wild Casino has over 230 online slots and dozens of table games. It also provides specialty games and a live-dealer casino.
Coming courtesy of Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming, many of the slots feature 3D graphics and exciting features. Games like Return to Paris, Take the Bank, and the Angler offer unique bonus rounds that go beyond free spins. The Angler, for example, sees you cast your lure in hopes of catching high-paying fish.
Wild Casino has table games such as baccarat, blackjack, Caribbean stud, European roulette, Let It Ride, Pai Gow, and war. It provides live-dealer gaming as well. Run by Fresh Deck Studios, the live casino features baccarat, blackjack, and roulette tables.
Like Las Atlantis, Wild Casino also offers a significant welcome bonus. The current deal is worth a 100% match up to $5,000. This bonus goes nicely with other Wild Casino promotions, such as deposit bonuses, free spins, and tournaments.
3. BetUS Casino
BetUS built its fame through sports betting, but it now has a respectable online casino too. The casino offers a large selection of games courtesy of Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Visionary Gaming. These developers collectively provide everything from slots to table games.
Some notable BetUS slots include 4 Seasons, Blood Eternal, Cleopatra’s Fortune, Good Girl Bad Girl, and Thai Blossoms. A few of the table games are baccarat, blackjack, craps, Mississippi Stud, Pai Gow, and war.
When playing these games, you can take advantage of a 150% match welcome bonus worth up to $3,000. You’ll find plenty of other bonuses here too, especially those involving Bitcoin deposits.
4. El Royale Casino
El Royale offers an impressive 250% match welcome bonus up to $12,500. This deal covers your first two deposits and also delivers 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2.
Besides the welcome bonus, you can expect a wide selection of games from Real Time Gaming. Some popular El Royale slots include Asgard, Cash Bandits 3, Legend of Helios, Lucha Libre 2, and Popinata. Table games consist of baccarat, blackjack, craps, Caribbean hold’em, Texas Hold’em Bonus, and tri-card poker
5. BetOnline Casino
BetOnline is similar to BetUS in that it became famous through sports betting, It too has steadily developed its online casino into a winner. It offers games from Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma, and Visionary Gaming. These software developers collectively supply slots, table games, and live dealer games to BetOnline.
This casino’s welcome bonus is worth a 100% match up to $3,000. BetOnline Casino provides more chances to earn extra money through its many promotions. It offers deposit bonuses and crypto bonuses on a regular basis.
Enjoy the Best Nigerian Online Casinos
As can be seen, several options exist for high-quality online gaming in Nigeria. The internet casinos covered above offer a solid mixture of large bonuses, frequent promotions, and game variety. They also provide entertaining alternatives when land-based Nigerian casinos aren’t a convenient option.
