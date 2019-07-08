advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation Commends Busola Dakolo, Urges More Victims To Speak

The Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation has urged more victims of sexual violence in Nigerian not to cover up the crime but report quickly to law enforcement agents so that justice can take its course.

The group also commended Busola Dakolo for speaking out and motivating other victims to do so. Dakolo …

