Entertainment Between ‘Wizkid’, ‘Davido’, ‘Burna Boy’…. Who Made The Westerns To Love & Accept Our Sound? – tooXclusive

#1
So yesterday the social media had Burna Boy’s hot sessions, First was Burna declaring himself as the Best since the departure of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela.

And Second, as the artiste that brought Nigerians and Afrobeat the Respect we are currently enjoying...

burna.JPG

via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2Sm5xU6

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top