So yesterday the social media had Burna Boy’s hot sessions, First was Burna declaring himself as the Best since the departure of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela.
And Second, as the artiste that brought Nigerians and Afrobeat the Respect we are currently enjoying...
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2Sm5xU6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And Second, as the artiste that brought Nigerians and Afrobeat the Respect we are currently enjoying...
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2Sm5xU6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]