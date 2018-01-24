The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that since the beginning of this year, a total number of 107 suspected Lassa fever cases have been recorded in ten States. The centre stated that following the increasing number of Lassa fever cases reported from several States across the country, it has activated the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response to the outbreak on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health. The states are: Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo and Lagos States. As at 21st January 2018, the total number of confirmed cases is 61, with 16 deaths recorded. Ten health care workers have been infected in four States (Ebonyi – seven, Nasarawa – one, Kogi – one and Benue – one) with three deaths in Ebonyi State. “The EOC has deployed Rapid Response Teams to the most affected States- Ebonyi, Ondo and Edo States. The RRTs are supporting the States in response coordination, contact tracing, case management, risk communication and strengthening infection prevention and control practices. Emergency supplies have also been sent to treatment centres in all affected States,” the statement stated.