Pitchfork is reporting that Beyonce and Jay-Z will be honoured at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards set to be held this month.
According to the media house, the couple will be given this year’s Vanguard Award, which recognizes “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2HqScol
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the media house, the couple will be given this year’s Vanguard Award, which recognizes “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2HqScol
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]