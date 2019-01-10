Entertainment Beyonce’s Parents Kept Close Eye On Destiny’s Child & Escorted Them To Toilet While Working With R. Kelly – Hollywood Life

#1
Thank goodness Beyoncé had super attentive parents. They made sure that as teens working with R. Kelly that the Destiny’s Child girls were constantly supervised around the alleged sex predator.

Matthew Knowles was well aware of R. Kelly’s reputation for allegedly preying on teens and young women he worked with. …



via Hollywood Life – http://bit.ly/2TEVyqx

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top