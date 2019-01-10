Thank goodness Beyoncé had super attentive parents. They made sure that as teens working with R. Kelly that the Destiny’s Child girls were constantly supervised around the alleged sex predator.
Matthew Knowles was well aware of R. Kelly’s reputation for allegedly preying on teens and young women he worked with. …
via Hollywood Life – http://bit.ly/2TEVyqx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Matthew Knowles was well aware of R. Kelly’s reputation for allegedly preying on teens and young women he worked with. …
via Hollywood Life – http://bit.ly/2TEVyqx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]