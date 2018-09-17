Entertainment Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Chichi Nwanoku Listed In “BBC Woman Power List” – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Nigerian- Irish double bass player Professor Chinyere Adah Nwanoku has made the BBC Woman’s Power List.

In the list which has the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift, she takes the number nine spot. Chi-chi, as she is popularly called, is the founder …


via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xKEQxw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top