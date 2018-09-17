Nigerian- Irish double bass player Professor Chinyere Adah Nwanoku has made the BBC Woman’s Power List.
In the list which has the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift, she takes the number nine spot. Chi-chi, as she is popularly called, is the founder …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xKEQxw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In the list which has the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift, she takes the number nine spot. Chi-chi, as she is popularly called, is the founder …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xKEQxw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]