Business Half Hour is a podcast targeted at Startups and Entrepreneurs. On the show, we feature entrepreneurs who are changing the way to do business through innovation in Nigeria.
On this episode, the money people hosted the country Director of Andela in a Grill section. Enjoy this packed …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GjddAU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
On this episode, the money people hosted the country Director of Andela in a Grill section. Enjoy this packed …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GjddAU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]