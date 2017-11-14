Submit Post Advertise

Metro Biafra Agitation is Senseless - Buhari

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Nov 14, 2017 at 8:11 PM.

    President Muhammadu Buhari has described the agitation for secession in the south east as senseless.

    He said this on Tuesday during his visit to Ebonyi state.

    “The people of the South East are known for their ingenuity, industrial and commercial talent. There is no part of Nigeria where you will not find Igbo entrepreneurs, both men and women, contributing to the development of their adopted communities.

    “So I am asking you all not to buy into the senseless propaganda on secession. Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo. Both are inseparable.

    “We must therefore continue to commit ourselves to the development of Nigeria. A Nigeria where we sustain our national unity without compromising on our cultural identities. A Nigeria where the aspirations of its people is guaranteed without prejudice to tribe or religion. A Nigeria, where we can sleep at night knowing that tomorrow will be better than today.”
     

