Metro Biafra: Court Sends 60 IPOB Members To Prison

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Sep 26, 2017 at 9:10 AM.

    A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Monday remanded 60 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the Afara Federal Prisons in Aba.

    The magistrate ordered that the IPOB members be remanded in prison after their counsel challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

    The magistrate, who had directed that the case file be transferred to the Department for Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice, later adjourned the case till October 25.

    The agitators were among those arrested by security agents in Umuahia, Isiala Ngwa and other parts of the state capital during the clash between the army and members of the separatist group.

    Abia state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the IPOB members were arraigned on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, terrorism, attempted murder, membership of unlawful society and rioting, among others.
     

    Samguine, Sep 26, 2017 at 9:10 AM
