A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against Nnamdi Kanu, self-styled leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, as well as three other accused persons. Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the counts for lack of proof of evidence. The court however sustained five other charges against Kanu and three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi. The sustained charges, to which all the defendants entered a fresh plea of not guilty, borders on conspiracy, treasonable felony, publication of defamatory matter and Kanu’s alleged importation of goods contrary and punishable under section 47(2) (a) of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.