Tension and pandemonium mount in four different states in different parts on Thursday evening as struggle by the Indigenous People Of Biafra escalated beyond Umuahia, the Abia state capital. Abia Trouble was said to have started when some members of IPOB who left Aba in the morning for Umuahia in solidarity for their leader, Mazi Nnamdi kanu over the invasion of his house at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, were alleged to have been stopped by soldiers at Isiala Ngwa junction along the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express were manhandled, some of them being forced to roll inside muddy water. The IPOB members, who escaped the soldiers’ wrath at Isiala Ngwa junction, were said to have met another set of soldiers at Osisioma junction some kilometers away from the heart of the commercial town which led to a face off. The army operation python dance is to curb kidnapping, violent agitation and others in the southeast for one month. Police station affected and the former Commissioner of police attacked. Kaduna The Kaduna State Government thursday warned that anyone planning to foment trouble would be dealt with by security agencies. The warning is against the backdrop of alleged attacks on Hausa community in Umuahia, Abia State, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu. For fear of the unknown, some Igbo traders did not open their shops until around 10: 00 and 11a.m. Plateau Rumours that the Hausa community in Jos, Plateau State, were planning a reprisal against Nigerians of South-eastern origin led to serious tension in the city and nearly crippled commercial activities throughout Thursday. Refusing to take any chances, the situation compelled Simon Lalong, the state governor, to impose an indefinite dusk to dawn curfew on the Jos/Bukuru metropolis. Shops owned by Igbos in the city centre were kept locked in the morning hours Thursday for fear that they might be attacked and looted by hoodlums. The government confirmed two died as a result of the tension. Rivers Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Hausa community in Oyigbo, a local area in Rivers State were on Monday engaged in a communal clash. Oyigbo is a border town between Rivers and Abia state and the communal clash was said to have lead to an unconfirmed number of casualties recorded and properties destroyed. A Police was killed and several others injured.