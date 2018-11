Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) have threatened to commit mass suicide due to their leader Benjamin Onwuka‘s arrest in August. Punch reports that Onwuka and other members of the group were arrested August 20 during a protest where they tried to “occupy” the Enugu State House....Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2DnYUds Get More Nigeria Metro News