Metro Biafra: Group to Commence Referendum Next Week

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 1:39 PM.

    Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, says grassroots referendum activities will commence Monday next week.

    BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka, said the group will converge in Akwa Ibom State, to honour late Biafra Chief of General Staff and Vice President General Philip Effiong.

    According to Obuka, Igbos and entire ethnic groups of former Eastern region would have been consumed by the civil war “if not that Effiong decided to swallow his ego and agreed with Ojukwu and the rest Easterners”.

    Speaking further, the group stated that the Akwa Ibom State Chapter would go for thanksgiving service on Sunday in memory of Effiong legacy, even as he noted that “the declaration that ended the war paved way for today’s non violent movement.”

    Obuka explained that the BNYL faithful will commence its referendum programs, a gathering he noted would witness the presence of war veterans especially from Akwa Ibom and Cross River State.

    “It will be an all grassroots engagements, and we will make sure we continue within the ambit of national and international laws.

    “We are equally appealing to UN to do what is expected of them and do not wait until the situation escalates”, he added.
     

    Oct 31, 2017
