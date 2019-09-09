A criminal complaint has been lodged against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the International Criminal Court in Hague.
Ike Ekweremadu been manhandled by some IPOB members in Germany In the complaint, the ICC was also asked to order Kanu’s arrest …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/303g4Ux
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ike Ekweremadu been manhandled by some IPOB members in Germany In the complaint, the ICC was also asked to order Kanu’s arrest …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/303g4Ux
Get More Nigeria Political News