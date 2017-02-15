Just released from prison, leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation, BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka has vowed to restore the Republic of Biafra by March 15, 2017. Onwuka stressed that the re-enactment of Biafra Independence stemmed from the diplomatic relations his group, the BZF, had establised with America, the Great Britain and some other world powers. “The state of Biafra will be announced on March 15, 2017 by the Zionist Federation. I, Ikedi Benjamin Onwuka will be leading Biafra. I will be the President of Biafra. “The work we have done underground permits that America will endorse the Independent state of Biafra in March 15, 2017; we expect that this will come with the endorsement of President Donald Trump”, he stated. Onwuka further claimed that ex-President Barrack Obama of the United States of America, approved the policy for an independent state of Biafra on October 15, 2014 and also garnered support for Biafra from Great Britain, France, Israel, Russia and some other world powers. He said it was incumbent on President Donald Trump to implement the action “since a siting President in America usually do not ignore foreign policies established by their predecessors.