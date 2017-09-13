Biafra National Guard (BNG) claimed that the Operation Python Dance II, to be carried out by the Nigerian Army in the South-east was targeted at Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators. A statement Wednesday morning by self-styled ‘Major Nkuma’, said BNG knew that the operation “is a show of force and genocide intention which has already started”. It, however, said the Army should be prepared for BNG warning that its the leadership of General Innocent Orji was ready for war. The statement reads “We fear not; we dine, sleep and live hostility and will defend our lives. BNG continues to make it loud and clear that Biafra needs activation of self defense as enshrined in UN 2007 charter to restore Biafra and that is what BNG represents. “Our commander; General Innocent Orji does not subscribe to defenseless agitation which is suicidal in Nigeria, but to continue on the path of non-violence, Nigeria must withdraw lethal force which might be impossible because we are considered slaves that deserve death. Our commander knows the terrain of self defense as enshrined in 2007 UN Charter on the rights of indigenous people. “As we continue to make it clear; self defense is due because our people have continued to face death, threatened with suicide, promised to be crushed by Buhari and the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra whom BNG is saddled with responsibility of defending has come under severe threat as well. “The people of Biafra and her leadership fully support the decision of Biafra National Guard because we are not violent agitators but out to stop the unlawful killing of our people. Biafra National Guard is not a violent group rather Nigerian military is violent to our people; killing and maiming us and BNG is an outfit designed to curb the wanton killing of Biafrans. We have never been violent in any shape or form; but would resist unlawful killing of our people”.