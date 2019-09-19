Politics Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Breaks Silence After Meeting With UN Officials (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has finally reacted after meeting with the United Nations officials in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement made available to sources on Wednesday night, Kanu thanked the United Nations officials …

nnamdi.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2O4FXBj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top