Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Wants to Negotiate With Nigerian Govt - Lawyer

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 1:52 PM. Views count: 484

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked to negotiate with the Nigerian government over the current agitation for Biafra, his lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Amoebi Nzelu, have stated.

    “Nnamdi Kanu is not averse to a political solution in resolving his present politically orchestrated ordeal," Ejiofor said according to The Herald.

    “He welcomes genuine political solution to this case. Nnamdi Kanu has people of proven integrity and impeccable character that will negotiate on his behalf, based on his demands when communication on this effect is established.”
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 1:52 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Biafra Nnamdi Kanu
    1. Lequte
      Metro

      How Nnamdi Kanu is Destroying Businesses in Igboland - Orji Kalu

      Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 8:20 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      357
      Lequte
      Oct 1, 2017 at 8:20 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      Biafra: South East Governors Never Declared IPOB A Terrorist Organization - Gov Ikpeazu

      Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:57 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      376
      Samguine
      Sep 30, 2017 at 7:57 AM
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      UK Asks Nigerian Govt to Produce Nnamdi Kanu

      Lequte, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:32 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      3,034
      Marcel Uzendu
      Sep 30, 2017 at 7:24 PM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Not In Our Custody – Army Sources

      RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 10:05 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,491
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 29, 2017 at 10:05 AM
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Rogue Turkish Diplomat Erkahraman, Appointed As IPOB Ambassador To The Middle East and Asia

      Samguine, Sep 29, 2017 at 9:56 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      929
      Samguine
      Sep 29, 2017 at 9:56 AM
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      Please Release Nnamdi Kanu's Corpse - Family Begs Nigerian Army

      Samguine, Sep 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,736
      Samguine
      Sep 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM
    7. Samguine
      Metro

      Presidency Rubbishes US, EU Reports, Maintain IPOB Is A Terrorist Group

      Samguine, Sep 25, 2017 at 11:47 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,096
      chums
      Sep 25, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Comments