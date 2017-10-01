Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked to negotiate with the Nigerian government over the current agitation for Biafra, his lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Amoebi Nzelu, have stated. “Nnamdi Kanu is not averse to a political solution in resolving his present politically orchestrated ordeal," Ejiofor said according to The Herald. “He welcomes genuine political solution to this case. Nnamdi Kanu has people of proven integrity and impeccable character that will negotiate on his behalf, based on his demands when communication on this effect is established.”